Season ticket holders to receive Vegas Golden Knights jersey

The Vegas Golden Knights unveiled their jerseys on June 21, 2017. (Vince Sapienza/FOX5)

Before the puck drops on the inaugural regular season for the Vegas Golden Knights season ticket holders can pick up a jersey.

Team representatives said full season ticket members will receive an exclusive complimentary Golden Knights home jersey on Sept. 22 or Sept. 23.

An exclusive membership kit featuring commemorative items celebrating the Knights inaugural season will be available for partial season tickets holders as well as full season members.

The two-day window to collect the items is open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the City National Arena, located at 1550 S. Pavilion Center Dr.

One jersey will be available for every two full season tickets purchased, according to representatives.

The Golden Knights regular season is set to start Oct. 6 with their home opener at the T-Mobile Arena Oct. 10 against the Arizona Coyotes.

