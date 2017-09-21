Dust advisory issued in Clark County - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Dust advisory issued in Clark County

Posted: Updated:
An air quality advisory was issued in Clark County for the Fourth of July holiday. (File/FOX5) An air quality advisory was issued in Clark County for the Fourth of July holiday. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Clark County's Department of Air Quality issued a dust advisory Thursday. 

The department said high levels of blowing dust are possible because of high winds. 

The dust can aggravate respiratory diseases. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better if they stay indoors. 

The department suggests people limit outdoor exertion, keep windows and doors closed, run air conditioners, change air filters, drive slowly on unpaved roads, and to not take shortcuts across vacant lots to limit dust. 

Air quality officials said they will monitor conditions throughout the day. Information can be found online on the department of air quality website

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.