Dust advisory issued in Clark County

Clark County's Department of Air Quality issued a dust advisory Thursday.

The department said high levels of blowing dust are possible because of high winds.

The dust can aggravate respiratory diseases. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children may feel better if they stay indoors.

The department suggests people limit outdoor exertion, keep windows and doors closed, run air conditioners, change air filters, drive slowly on unpaved roads, and to not take shortcuts across vacant lots to limit dust.

Air quality officials said they will monitor conditions throughout the day. Information can be found online on the department of air quality website.

