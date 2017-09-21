Suspected impaired driver collides with school bus in Las Vegas

A suspected impaired driver collided with a school bus Thursday morning, according to Las Vegas Metro police.

The incident occurred at 6:47 a.m. at Charleston Boulevard and Lamont Street, near Nellis Boulevard.

Police said no students were on the bus at the time of the crash.

No injuries were reported, police said.

An investigation is ongoing.

