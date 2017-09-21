Electric bicycles, safety among top trends at Interbike Trade Show

The latest bike gadgets are on display at Interbike. (Mike Doria/FOX5)

All of the latest gear and gadgets for the bicycling world are on display over at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center.

The Interbike show is back in Las Vegas.

Electric bikes, or power-assisted pedaling, are among this year’s biggest trends. Just five years ago, only five brands were in that area. Now more than 50 are producing e-bikes.

Alarm infused bike locks and lighted helmets and clothing to help bicyclists be seen are also big talkers.

In an effort to improve safety locally, The Southern Nevada Bicycling Coalition recently released its “More Space! Keep it safe, Nevada” awareness campaign bringing attention to the law that requires drivers to leave at least three feet of space between the car and a bicyclist when the two are sharing the road.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.