Police search for gunman after shooting in NE Las Vegas

Metro at the scene of a shooting near Eastern and Washington Avenues on Sept. 21, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Las Vegas police are investigating an incident Thursday stemming from an overnight shooting in the northeast part of town.

Metro responded to reports of a shooting call in the 800 block of N. 24th St., near Washington and Eastern Avenues at about 11:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Officers said a 22-year-old man was found shot in the leg at that location with the gunman on the run.

The victim was expected to the survive the shooting, according to police, but no information was given as to what lead to the incident.

Authorities did not immediately disclose a suspect description from the scene of the shooting.

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.