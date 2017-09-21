Equifax data breach could lead to fake tax returns - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Equifax data breach could lead to fake tax returns

A keyboard is shown in an undated image. (Aaron Barker/FOX5) A keyboard is shown in an undated image. (Aaron Barker/FOX5)
There is a new concern with the Equifax data breach. The hack could lead to fake tax returns.

Experts said stolen social security numbers can be used to file fraudulent returns.

It's still unclear what impact the Equifax breach could have on the 2018 tax filing season.

Unfortunately,  having a credit freeze in place does not prevent tax-related identity theft.

There are still some steps you can take to lower the risks ahead of tax time:

  • Prepare to file early
  • Review your most recent tax return
  • Make a list of the key documents you'll need.

This latest concern comes as people have been reaching out to the agency on Twitter.

People are asking for more information into the hack and help to monitor their information.

Equifax linked to a fraudulent website three times. The bad link was shown on Twitter. 

The tweets were posted by Nick Sweeting, a software engineer, who told the New York Times he created the site to show the weakness ofEquifax's security.

Equifax has since deleted the tweets and shut down the fake website but not before Sweeting told the New York Times it got about 200,000 hits.

The correct website is equifaxsecurity2017.com.

