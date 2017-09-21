Man convicted of matricide sentenced to minimum of 10 years in prison

A man convicted of killing his mother by strangling her was sentenced Wednesday to a minimum of 10 years in prison.

Las Vegas Metro police identified then-36-year-old David Dinunzio as the suspect in the Aug. 2015 death of 62-year-old Francine Dinunzio, whose body was found inside an apartment unit near Bermuda Road and Serene Avenue.

The Clark County Coroner's Office ruled Francine Dinunzio died of manual strangulation as a result of a homicide.

On Wednesday, more than two years after her death, David Dinunzio was sentenced to life in prison but he's eligible for parole after 10 years. With two years already served, he could be released as early as 2025, in eight years. He was also ordered to pay $178 in court fees.

Police called David Dinunzio a person of interest early in the investigation but later characterized him as a suspect.

“It was reported suspicious to Metro Homicide, and since that time we were able to get some information, and we have a person of interest. The person of interest is going to be her son,” Metro Lt. Dan McGrath said after his arrest. “It’s shocking that anyone can do this to their own mother. [It’s] shocking to anybody."

McGrath explained at that time David Dinunzio was a person of interest because a warrant was not yet issued for him.

Details of his arrest, including motive, were not immediately disclosed.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.