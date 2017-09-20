Earthquake survivor shares story, donations for Mexico collected near Desert Inn and Torrey Pines

Casa Guerrero is collecting donations to aid those suffering from the earthquake in Mexico.

Two vicious earthquakes struck Mexico this month, only two weeks apart from one another.

Witnessing the destruction of a 7.1 magnitude earthquake is something many can only imagine, but for Aline Hernandez, who returned to the Valley from Mexico City on Wednesday, it's a reality she said she is trying to forget.

"I really have no words," Hernandez said. "I feel like my heart stops for a minute remembering things I saw. My eyes saw the unimaginable."

Hernandez said the big quake crumbled buildings and sent panic into the streets.

"I remember all the people were running like crazy," she said. "The worst thing that my eyes saw was a little kid with a school uniform under a massive building."

Most of the damage happened in the southern and central parts of the country, but the pain was felt all the way in Las Vegas.

Non-profit groups like Casa Guerrero are collecting supplies to assist earthquake victims to help them pull through.

"There is a lot of people here in Las Vegas that have family members down in Mexico," Jorge Perez, Casa Guerrero's head of public relations said. "They couldn't contact them."

That's why the non-profit group leaped into action. Its members started by connecting families and later by helping victims: collecting clothes, diapers, toilet paper, portable lights, first aid kits and all of the basics needed for survival.

"We've already been in contact with two airlines," Perez said. "They're going to help us take all this. They're gonna take it down to Mexico."

Officials at Casa Guerrero said they hope to ease the minds of passengers returning, while their families and friends back in Mexico recover.

"Everything that I saw from where I was in downtown Mexico to my house, it's something that I really need to work on myself to get over them," Hernandez said.

To help the victims and donate items at Casa Guerrero, collections are scheduled Monday through Sunday until 7:00 p.m. at 6440 West Desert Inn Road.

The first shipment is scheduled to go out on Monday.

