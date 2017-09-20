2 stolen vehicle suspects sought following Henderson crash

Henderson Police said they're looking for two suspects in a stolen vehicle case after a crash near Boulder Highway and Lake Mead Parkway Wednesday night.

Police spotted the vehicle traveling in Henderson before it crashed into a wall near a McDonald's restaurant near 301 Taylor Street. Officers made a "felony car stop" with guns drawn, where one person was arrested and two fled the scene, according to Henderson Police.

Police said they don't know if the suspects were armed. No roads were closed and there were no lockdowns as a result of the search. There's no reason to believe the suspects are dangerous, police said. A helicopter was used during the search.

