'Life is Difficult' for some business owners during weekend festival

Mario Munoz from La Comida restaurant spent his Wednesday planning ahead for Life is Beautiful weekend.

The festival has been good to them in the past, bringing in new customers. This year they said they hope it's even bigger.

"Last year, we were on two-hour waits. We're looking at that even more if we're busier," Minoz said.

A few doors down, Carlos Sanchez from Bocho Downtown Sushi agreed.

"It definitely gets busier downtown. We lose a little bit of local clientele but it makes up because we get a lot of people from out of town"

More than 100,000 people are expected to attend the weekend-long festival.

"It's great exposure, especially since we get what, 150,000 (or up to) 200,000 people walking through. So it's people that may not be in this area normally," Sanchez said.

But along with crowds, come road closures. The festival takes up 18 blocks downtown. Road closures started a week ahead of opening day. This doesn't help businesses away from the festival's entrance.

Tony Shabo from Ogden Market on 9th and Ogden said this weekend is a yearly loss for him.

"It's a family-owned business. I don't have millions of dollars for us to say 'That's ok, we can afford this. I can't really afford this," he said.

Festival goers aren't making their way to his market because he's on the opposite end of the entrance and his customers can't get to his shop.

"The old people can't can't come here, it's convenient for them to walk with their strollers here, now it's inconvenient, very inconvenient," Shabo said.

Festival organizers provided a shuttle for people who live downtown to get around this year. They also have a trailer and hotline where people can share concerns.

Shabo said that's not enough.

"I'm not going to them they need to come to me I'm not the one that blocked the road for my benefit," he said.

