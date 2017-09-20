Henderson firefighter injured, 2 displaced in condo fire near Wigwam and Eastern

A Henderson firefighter was injured and two people were displaced from their home in a condominium fire near Wigwam and Eastern Avenues, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the fire in a two-story condo unit at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was contained by sprinklers and was knocked down within 20 minutes of firefighters arriving, HFD said.

One firefighter was injured, suffering non-life threatening injuries. No cause of the fire was determined, the department said.

HFD sent four engines, two rescues and a truck to the fire.

