Henderson firefighter injured, 2 displaced in condo fire near Wi - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Henderson firefighter injured, 2 displaced in condo fire near Wigwam and Eastern

Posted: Updated:
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

A Henderson firefighter was injured and two people were displaced from their home in a condominium fire near Wigwam and Eastern Avenues, according to the Henderson Fire Department.

Firefighters were called to the fire in a two-story condo unit at about 5:40 p.m. Wednesday. The fire was contained by sprinklers and was knocked down within 20 minutes of firefighters arriving, HFD said.

One firefighter was injured, suffering non-life threatening injuries. No cause of the fire was determined, the department said. 

HFD sent four engines, two rescues and a truck to the fire. 

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.