Road rage shooting in North Las Vegas leaves 1 injured, 1 arrested

Two people exchanged gunfire in a road rage altercation Wednesday afternoon in the North Las Vegas area, according to police.

The incident started around 3 p.m. in the area of Cheyenne Avenue and M.L.K. Boulevard where a vehicle drove away from that area, and a second vehicle followed, North Las Vegas police said.

The two vehicles ended up about a mile away near the intersection of Revere Street and Colton Avenue, where both drivers stepped out of their vehicles and opened fire on each other, officers said.



One of the drivers was transported to a University Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries, and the other person involved was taken into custody, police confirmed.

