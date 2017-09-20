Neighbors confusing Amazon delivery people with thieves

Police have said it over and over when it comes to people up to no good in neighborhoods: “If you see something, say something.” However, for some neighbors that line has gotten a little blurry with new delivery services that aren't always obvious about what they're doing.

Marie Wong said she lives in a quiet Henderson neighborhood and she’s always aware of her surroundings. She said she keeps her doors locked and has multiple cameras with motion sensors that notify her when someone’s around.

Last spring, her cameras caught two guys suspiciously driving around her neighborhood, before burglarizing her neighbors across the street. Months before that, there was another burglary around the corner.

“The guy cuts across the lawn, hops over the wall, and smashes the back door and burglarized him,” Wong said.

When Wong spotted a car circling her cul-de-sac slowly and then its driver jumping out and knocking on doors, she said she immediately became suspicious.

“Another suspicious car a passenger jumps out and these guys move fast you know. They're in and out, they're running to and from, they delivered at my neighbor’s house in flip flops. So are they a bad guy are they a good guy? And with the holidays coming, is this a porch pirate?” Wong asked.

It wasn’t a porch pirate though, it was an Amazon delivery guy.

“He doesn't really have anything identifying what he's doing. You know, it's not like a UPS guy or DHL even,” Wong explained.

The car wasn’t marked. The people did not have on uniforms, and Wong said this made her wonder what this person was up to.

“The curiosity, is this a bad guy or is this a good guy? And then there's no way for me to tell,” Wong said.

Amazon responded with this statement:

“Amazon Flex is an innovative program that enables individuals to be their own boss and earn up to $25 per hour, freeing up time to pursue their goals and dreams, such as finishing school, building a business or spending time with their family.”

