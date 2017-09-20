UNLV hockey club to play home game at Golden Knights' facility

The UNLV hockey club will play its season opener at City National Arena. (FOX5)

The University of Nevada, Las Vegas hockey team will play its home opener at the practice facility for the Golden Knights.

The Rebel Hockey Club will play the University of Colorado at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at the City National Arena.

The matchup will mark the club's first home games as Division One members of the American Collegiate Hockey Association.

After Saturday's game, fans can meet up with the entire team at Pancho's in Downtown Summerlin.

Interested in attending a game? For information on single-game and season tickets visit rebelhockey.com.

