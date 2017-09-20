Nevada panel to address gambling, pot industry interactions

Nevada Gov. Brian Sandoval has ordered a committee to make policy recommendations on the interactions between the state's gambling and recreational marijuana industries.

Sandoval on Wednesday issued an executive order summoning the Nevada Gaming Policy Committee, which includes gambling regulators, casino representatives and others.

Nevada launched legal sales of recreational pot on July 1. The law only allows its consumption in private homes. It's prohibited in casinos, bars, restaurants, parks, concerts and on any federal property.

Sandoval is calling on the committee to address whether events promoting the marijuana industry can be held on the premises of a casino-resort, as well as whether a gambling licensee can contract or have a business relationship with a person or company in the pot business.

The committee must make recommendations by June 2018.

