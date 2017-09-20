North Las Vegas convicted doctor placed on federal exclusion list

A doctor who pleaded guilty to inappropriately touching patients has been restricted from treating government healthcare clients.

Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt said North Las Vegas Doctor Jorge Burgos is now on the federal exclusion list which does not allow him to treat patients who are on government supported healthcare.

Dr. Burgos pleaded guilty to three misdemeanor charges, according to a plea deal back on July 27, after multiple women came forward accusing him of molestation.

Detectives were in contact with at least one woman who said she was hugged, kissed and eventually molested by the doctor.

The Office of the Nevada Attorney General was not involved in the original investigation, but after hearing about the case through the media, the AG's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit with the Office of the Inspector General added Dr. Burgos to the exclusion database.

“As healthcare professionals, doctors are held to certain ethical standards and entrusted with their patients’ health, care, and treatment. As a result of the proactive efforts of my Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, effective today, Doctor Burgos will be excluded from treating any Medicaid, Medicare and other government healthcare patients in the future," Laxalt said.

The primary effect of exclusions is that no payment will be provided for any items or services furnished, ordered or prescribed by an excluded individual or entity. As the Office of the Inspector General said it has the authority to exclude such individuals and entities from federally funded health care programs.

Natalia Burgos, wife and office manager of Dr. Jorge Burgos, said private insurance companies have already terminated their contracts with the doctor and the only way patients can see Dr. Burgos at this point is if they have private insurance and choose to pay out of pocket.

“We don’t have any other private insurance contracts left," Natalia Burgos said. “Every time the story comes up it’s another blow… we’re just trying to stay in business and let our employees keep their job.”

Dr. Burgos announced in court that he was embarrassed and regretted the events that had gotten him to this point.

"I'd like to apologize first to the women who came forward. I should have never put them in this position, and I hope they can forgive me," Dr. Burgos said. "I take full responsibility for my actions."

Dr. Burgos' attorney, Crane Pomerantz, said they are exploring legal remedies in response to Medicaid's action.

“This action was not unexpected. This is part of Medicaid's procedure any time a physician is convicted of a criminal offense." Pomerantz said.

