Golden Knight's social media team shares secrets to success

If you follow the Vegas Golden Knights on social media, then you’ve probably laughed more than a few times at their content and their responses to comments from people and other professional teams.

You might even “like” the fact that the social media team is not a person operation.

One of the Golden Knights’ secrets to social media is putting the right voice on each of its channels.

Dan Marrazza handles Facebook and Twitter. He says it’s a two-way street. “You have to talk to the audience and answer questions. It can’t be a one-sided conversation. That’s how you get engagement,” says Marrazza.

The Golden Knights social teams said you have to stay active if you want your channels to grow.

Alyssa Girardi handles the team’s Snapchat and Instagram accounts. “It’s really about deciding what the audience probably wants to see. Behind the scenes or things the ordinary person probably doesn’t get to see always work will,” said Girardi.

One other secret the teams wants you to know – use emojis – but be clever in the process.

