Fire damages homes under construction in Las Vegas

Fire damages homes under construction in Las Vegas

A fire damaged a construction site on Sept. 20, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5) A fire damaged a construction site on Sept. 20, 2017. (Armando Navarro/FOX5)
Clark County fire investigators said they are investigating what caused a fire at a construction site Wednesday. 

Crews responded to the incident at 3:09 a.m. in the 5400 block of Montgomery Lane, near Russell Road and Boulder Highway. 

According to the department, arriving firefighters reported smoke and flames coming from five wood frame structures that were under construction in a new housing development.

Crews were able to knock down the fire at 3:35 a.m. 

No injuries were reported. 

The estimated amount of damage has not been released. 

