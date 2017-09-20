Fatal crash involving police closes portion of Las Vegas Boulevard

Metro has portion of Las Vegas Boulevard closed due to a fatal crash on Sept. 20, 2017. (LVACS)

Metro at the scene of a fatal crash on South Las Vegas Boulevard on Sept. 20, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

Metro police are investigating a fatal crash that involved one of their own officers early Wednesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported a vehicle accident just after 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Serene Avenue.

Authorities updated the situation and said the crash was a fatal collision that involved a Metro officer.

There is a fatal traffic collision at Las Vegas Blvd & Serene Ave. Expect delays if you are in the area. pic.twitter.com/imvB0Cg46U — LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) September 20, 2017

Road closures were in place at the scene of the accident and alternate routes were suggested by police.

Metro did not release any further immediate information on the incident.

