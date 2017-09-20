Fatal crash involving police closes portion of Las Vegas Bouleva - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Fatal crash involving police closes portion of Las Vegas Boulevard

Posted: Updated:
Metro at the scene of a fatal crash on South Las Vegas Boulevard on Sept. 20, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Metro at the scene of a fatal crash on South Las Vegas Boulevard on Sept. 20, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
Metro has portion of Las Vegas Boulevard closed due to a fatal crash on Sept. 20, 2017. (LVACS) Metro has portion of Las Vegas Boulevard closed due to a fatal crash on Sept. 20, 2017. (LVACS)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Metro police are investigating a fatal crash that involved one of their own officers early Wednesday morning.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported a vehicle accident just after 3:30 a.m. at the intersection of Las Vegas Boulevard and Serene Avenue.

Authorities updated the situation and said the crash was a fatal collision that involved a Metro officer.

Road closures were in place at the scene of the accident and alternate routes were suggested by police.

Metro did not release any further immediate information on the incident. 

Stay with FOX5 for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

