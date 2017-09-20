UNLV unveils new campus safety app

A new smartphone app was created to make the UNLV campus safer. (FOX5)

Faculty, students, and staff at the University of Nevada Las Vegas can use a new smartphone application for a safer campus experience.

"I like that its right there in your hand," first-year student Elizabeth Szirbik said.

The app is called RebelSAFE and hosts a range of resources including access to police dispatchers via text-based communication.

"I go to the library late this app could be effective," Szirbik said.

RebelSAFE also features a speed-dial section to request late night campus safety escort and the ability to report a non-emergency crime tip. Users can also use "friend walk," a capability that allows friends or family to track someone's walk home in real time.

"We always want to take a look at 'How we can improve our process? How we can be more efficient? How we can get the message out to the campus that police services are available in a time of need?" IT manager for UNLV police services Ryan Doyle said.

UNLV police services and CSUN also partnered together to install 18 new emergency phone systems that have live streaming video and speakers.

The project was funded by CSUN, according to a campus spokesperson.

