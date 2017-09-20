Metro Police discusses 'dummy sting' operation at Mob Museum

Early this year, metro police arrested a Las Vegas man for attempted murder after he attacked a mannequin, and Tuesday night at the Mob Museum, officers gave the public a look inside the bizarre sting operation.

The video police released earlier this year was clear: a man violently swinging a hammer at what appeared to be a person under a blanket. But it wasn't a person, it was a CPR dummy, used to track down a suspected killer.

The set-up happened in Feb. Metro Police Captain Andy Walsh said officers thought up the idea while investigating a pair of bodies found at the same downtown Las Vegas intersection just weeks apart.

"We had two individuals who were homeless who were sleeping on dirt areas in the downtown area command and they were murdered about a month apart," Walsh said. "We knew we had a bigger problem than one homeless person possible killing another."

But Walsh said the officers had no leads and no physical evidence, so they had to get creative. The result: dressing up a CPR dummy to look like a person, and use the mannequin in a unique sting operation.

"We've used human beings as decoys before, but in a case like this, with the level of violence and the severity of the crime, we didn't have too many people volunteering," Walsh explained.

The idea turned heads at the department, and Walsh said he caught some flak for it. But the bizarre sting operation worked, and Metro was able to make the arrest when the suspect, who they then learned was 30-year-old Shane Schindler, tried to beat the mannequin.

"Here's a case of Metro Police being very creative, doing something interesting and ultimately saving lives by catching a suspected killer," Mob Museum Content Director Geoff Schumacher said.

In June, Schindler pleaded guilty to attempted murder. He now faces up to 20 years in prison.

