Radio host loses job days after controversial Facebook post

A conservative Las Vegas radio talk show host who posted a Facebook rant against gay adoption is now out of a job.

Heidi Harris from the Heidi Harris Show on AM 840 KXNT shared A Clark County Department of Family Services ad promoting adoption. The ad pictured two men holding a child.

Harris wrote, "Another not-so-subtle attempt to normalize something that is NOT normal. Even if it is normal for YOU it is not the best thing for the baby."

She went on to write that babies should go to straight married couples and political correctness as she called it, can't change that reality.

"You know nothing about what you're typing. You're talking about a family dynamic that you know nothing about," said Joe Oddo, VP of The Center.

When Oddo first came across the post he was taken aback.

"I looked at it and I was like that is us, you know," he told FOX5.

Oddo and his husband Tim Oddo adopted two kids, Zayne and Malaya, last year.

"It's been the most rewarding and best thing I've ever done in my life," Oddo said.

He witnessed first hand what adopting a child out of foster care and into a loving family can do for the kid.

He wants the 3,000 foster kids in Clark County to find families of their own, regardless of what those loving families look like.

Clark County Department of Family Services agreed.

A spokesperson sent FOX5 a statement that said, "We do not discriminate, and there is no credible research to indicate discrimination benefits a child.

However, we do know that children benefit from being adopted into a loving and caring family, no matter what that family looks like."

FOX5 did reach out to Heidi Harris via phone call. She said CBS Radio didn't renew her contract but couldn't say whether it was because of her Facebook post.

She said she has nothing negative to say about CBS Radio Management. She also said she only deleted the post because she couldn't keep up or filter all of the comments and she doesn't allow offensive language on her Facebook page.

