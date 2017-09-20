Vegas gun shop shutting its doors, auctioning discounted firearms

The Gun Garage is closing its doors after five years in business. The gun shop put all of its inventory on the auction block.

Nellis Auction is holding an online auction for more than 4,000 items including guns, ammunition and accessories, all at discounted rates.

The auction is is scheduled to close on Sunday at 6:00 p.m. All bidders must meet state and federal laws and need to submit a background check.

The gun garage has a live auction preview scheduled for Wednesday at the shop between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m..

