Marijuana lounges on hold in Clark County

Smoking pot and eating edibles in a private club or bar may seem like the next step after legalizing medical marijuana to some, but the Clark County Commission put a pause on the possibility on Tuesday during their commission meeting. Although a pause isn't the end.

For marijuana lounge supporters like Samantha Dolark, it doesn't make much sense.

"If you don't own anything in this town and say you come to visit, you can't smoke in your room," Dolark said. "You can't smoke on the street because we're legally not allowed to do that."

While Nevada law says no to her weed, it says yes to smoking something else in public instead.

"Cigarette smoke has always been one of those things that is very heavy in this town," Dolark said. "Marijuana should be regulated the same as cigarette smoking, just let us have it in a bar, a lounge, a tea room."

Recently the Clark County Commissioners had the chance to do just that, the Nevada Legislative Counsel Bureau said that consumption lounges could be licensed, but it would be up to the commissioners for a decision in Clark County.

"We've got six people pumping the brakes," said Commissioner Steve Sisolak.

That's not a no, the Commissioners said they just want to slow down.

"We've got to talk about the enforcement mechanism," said Commissioner Carolyn Kirkpatrick.

Supporters like cannabis chef Emanuel Sandoval-Valdez are happy to hear the commissioners are taking it seriously.

"I'm glad they're going to take the time to do it right," said Sandoval-Valdez. "This is something we just can't jump in."

If the consumption lounges go forward in the future, the cannabis chef wants to open a one of a kind restaurant.

"Infused cocktails, infused deserts," Sandoval-Valdez said. "Infused entrees and everything else."

The chef said opening a fully edible restaurant would be a big attraction Las Vegas and likely pull in more tourists.

The commissioners said their open to these ideas, they just need time.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.