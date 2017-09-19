Rebels ready for tenth ranked Ohio State

Fresh off the bye week, UNLV football has been getting ready for by far the toughest test of the season. The Rebels (1-1) head to Columbus, Ohio for a date with the tenth ranked Buckeyes.

“I don’t have to talk my guys into this is a football game and they have an opportunity to go win a football game,” said Rebels head coach Tony Sanchez.

Tony Sanchez was direct yet optimistic when talking about his teams chances against the tenth ranked team in the country.

“We all know the odds are stacked against us, it’s pretty evident. But what do the odds mean? They don’t mean anything (OSU's players are) still human beings running around playing football,” Sanchez said.

UNLV heads to the historic horseshoe in Columbus, lining up against the Buckeyes for the first time in program history.

“Talented football team, defensively they fly around, windows are going to close fast, spaces are going to close fast. We have to do a really good job of executing,” Sanchez said. “It’s not that they’ve got different guys than us, they just have a lot of them that rotate in the entire time and that’s just a little different at that level.”

For many on paper, this game isn’t close. Ohio State has eight national championships to its name.

The Rebels have just four bowl game appearances on their resume, so some have asked why this is a good deal for UNLV.

“One-point-three million reasons why it’s a good deal: no it’s something you need to do. It’s the world we live in. Any of our schools in the Mountain West; we have to go play these games. It’s a big financial gain for the university.”

But if people think this is purely a money grab for the university, Sanchez said think again.

“It’s as high a talent level we’ll see the entire season, so if you get yourself geared up and play at that level, (this game) should make you a better football team,” Sanchez said. “I know our guys never felt inferior to anybody and being in college they don’t feel inferior. I know I don’t feel inferior. We’re going to go put our best foot forward, play football, have fun with it and throw down.”

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.