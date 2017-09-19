UNLV removes white supremacist poster

A white supremacist poster was found by a student Tuesday on a University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus book drop box.

The poster advertises the organization 'Identity Evropa,' which is classified as a hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, according to their website.

Identity Evropa, based in Oakdale, Calif., coins itself as a fraternal organization for people of European descent, as described on the organization's website.

A university representative released the following statement regarding the action taken.

"UNLV learned today about the post you referred to in our phone conversation. It was posted in violation of UNLV's posting policy, which can be found here, and was taken down by UNLV facilities. We are not aware of any other postings on campus."

