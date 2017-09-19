CCSD: Marijuana sales have little impact on education

Fifty-four percent of Nevadans voted to approve recreational marijuana in Nov. A big part of the pro-marijuana advocates' push for legalization was the argument that money from the sales would help k-12 education.

But the Clark County School District's Chief Financial Officer Jason Gowdie said, in reality, the legalization of marijuana has done very little to impact our schools.

"There is no correlation between taxes and more [school] revenue," he said.

It's estimated that marijuana sales will top $300 million this year, but because of how the District's budget is broken down it won't affect our school's bottom line.

When Marijuana is sold, it's taxed, but that tax goes to the state and not directly to the schools. The state then uses the revenue from marijuana for a variety of things including education, law enforcement, transportation, etc.

School Districts, like CCSD, get per student funding, and that's what makes up their budget. CCSD currently gets about $5,500 per student, regardless of sales.

"There is no extra amount, so the Nevada plan is there is a minimum funding the state provides and that's what we get," Gowdie said.

That means unless the state legislature approves more money per student, CCSD will continue to get the same budget. It also means that no matter how much marijuana is sold, it will not help CCSD with their current $60 million deficit.

FOX5 also called the Colorado Department of Education, to see how much revenue they receive from marijuana. A representative told us it's less than 1% of their entire budget.

