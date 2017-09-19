Henderson police seek purse snatching couple

Henderson police seek these two suspects who snatched a woman's purse (HPD).

Henderson police are seeking the public's help in identifying a couple who snatched a woman's purse as she walked through a casino parking lot on September 18.

On Monday afternoon at 5:40 p.m., the 59-year-old female victim was walking through the Sunset Station Hotel and Casino parking lot from her car. She was approached by the female and male suspect as they rode sports type motorcycle, according to a release.

As the suspects rode by, they grabbed the woman's purse that hung from her shoulder. She was thrown to the ground and sustained head injuries as a result, police said.

The woman was transported to Spring Valley Hospital for treatment.

Henderson police described the first suspect as a Hispanic man. He was wearing a gray polo shirt, black shorts and white knee-high socks.

The second suspect is a Hispanic woman who wore a gray hoodie sweatshirt, dark pants and flip-flops at the time of the crime.

Police said the suspects were riding a black sports type motorcycle.

Anyone with information leading to the arrest of the suspects is urged to contact the Henderson Police Department at 702-261-4911. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-555.

