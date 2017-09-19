NIAA rules against Canyon Springs, Basic after on-field brawl en - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

NIAA rules against Canyon Springs, Basic after on-field brawl ends in pepper-spraying


Police used pepper spray to break up a fight at a Basic High School vs. Canyon Springs High School football game. (FOX5) Police used pepper spray to break up a fight at a Basic High School vs. Canyon Springs High School football game. (FOX5)


The Basic versus Canyon Springs high school football game that ended in a brawl where police used pepper-spray, was ruled a double-forfeit by the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association Tuesday.

NIAA assistant director Donnie Nelson said both schools will also forfeit their matchups on Saturday, Sept. 23. The schools they were scheduled to play will win by forfeit and have the option of playing each other.

