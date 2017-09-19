Cooler, windy weather blowing into Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas valley residents can expect one more day of 90 degree temperatures, as cooler weather rolls in to the region mid-week.

Winds are expected to pick up Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday and Thursday, FOX5 meteorologist Les Krifaton said.

A cold front will also move into the Las Vegas valley as highs will begin to drop to 77 degrees by Friday, the first day of fall.

No rain is expected in the forecast, but wind gusts could hit 30 miles per hour or more through the rest of the week.

