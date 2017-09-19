Cooler, windy weather blowing into Las Vegas Valley - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Cooler, windy weather blowing into Las Vegas Valley

Posted: Updated:
Written by Lesha Ruffin
Connect
FOX5 FOX5
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas valley residents can expect one more day of 90 degree temperatures, as cooler weather rolls in to the region mid-week. 

Winds are expected to pick up Tuesday night and continue into Wednesday and Thursday, FOX5 meteorologist Les Krifaton said.

A cold front will also move into the Las Vegas valley as highs will begin to drop to 77 degrees by Friday, the first day of fall. 

No rain is expected in the forecast, but wind gusts could hit 30 miles per hour or more through the rest of the week.

Get the latest weather updates here.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly
Fox 5

News

Weather

Video

More

Inside FOX5

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KVVU Broadcasting Corporation, Las Vegas, NV and WorldNow. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.