Coroner identifies man killed in downtown homicide - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Coroner identifies man killed in downtown homicide

Metro units have a road blocked as a fatal shooting took place near Downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 15, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5) Metro units have a road blocked as a fatal shooting took place near Downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 15, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

The Clark County Coroner's office identified a man killed in a deadly shooting in downtown. 

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Gordon Phillips Jr. The coroner's office said he died from multiple gunshot wounds. 

Las Vegas Metro police believe Phillips and the suspect, Michael McNair, was involved in a fight before the shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard and Searles Avenue on Sept. 14. 

McNair was booked on a first-degree murder charge, police said. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday. 

