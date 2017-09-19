Coroner identifies man killed in downtown homicide

Metro units have a road blocked as a fatal shooting took place near Downtown Las Vegas on Sept. 15, 2017. (Luis Marquez/FOX5)

The Clark County Coroner's office identified a man killed in a deadly shooting in downtown.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Gordon Phillips Jr. The coroner's office said he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Las Vegas Metro police believe Phillips and the suspect, Michael McNair, was involved in a fight before the shooting near Las Vegas Boulevard and Searles Avenue on Sept. 14.

McNair was booked on a first-degree murder charge, police said. He is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

