Penn & Teller unveil new slot machine at the Rio

Penn and Teller unveiled a new slot machine on Sept. 19, 2017.(Armando Navarro/FOX5) Penn and Teller unveiled a new slot machine on Sept. 19, 2017.(Armando Navarro/FOX5)
Penn and Teller unveiled a new slot machine at the Rio All-Suite Hotel and Casino Tuesday and already had some luck!

Like most Las Vegans, Penn Jillette said he has put in a quarter or two in slot machines and walked away with a "dollar or two," but when he took a spin on the new machine he won!

Jillette told FOX5 that the pair had been asked to put their name on slot machines in the past, but this is the first time they were able to work on it. He said there is a lot of "funny stuff" on the machine. 

"This is the best slot machine that has ever been made in the history of the world," Jillette quipped. 

