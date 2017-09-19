Students save big bucks through PiggyBank program - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Students save big bucks through PiggyBank program

Students take part in the PiggyBank program. (Mike Doria/FOX5) Students take part in the PiggyBank program. (Mike Doria/FOX5)
By the time students over at Walter Bracken Elementary School are ready to move onto middle school, they’ll each have about $4,000 saved up and a wealth of financial knowledge. 

They’re part of the PiggyBank which encourages them to save money and teaches them the principles of finances. 

Each week, students typically deposit one or two dollars at the bank that is right on campus. From there, the money is moved over to Silver State Credit Union. 

The program is run by Andson Inc., a non-profit that teaches kids financial literacy. 

“We start in Kindergarten and our goal is to break the generational cycle of students and families living in poverty,” said CEO and founder, Sonia Andson. 

To date students enrolled in the PiggyBank program have saved about $207,000. Andson Inc. works with about 15,000 in Clark County. 

