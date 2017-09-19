NIAA investigating football fight that ended with police pepper-spraying

Police used pepper spray to break up a fight at a Basic High School vs. Canyon Springs High School football game. (FOX5)

Football is a contact sport, but police said players from two valley high schools got too physical.

It was physical enough that pepper spray was used by a Clark County School District police officer.

CCSD Captain Ken Young said his officers are always prepared, but it doesn't mean they expected to break up a fight.

The police captain said typically, officers leave it up to the coaches to handle their players. Young also said the officer who used the pepper spray was initially monitoring the crowd, to make sure nobody from the bleachers came onto the field to participate, but then he saw something during the fight that caught his immediate attention and took action before it got any worse.

"An adult, possibly a staff member of one of the teams ... on the ground being stomped by players," Young said.

It happened Friday night on the Basic High School Football field during their homecoming game against Canyon Springs High School.

Videos of the fight at the game circled on social media leaving many to question whether or not it was appropriate for a police officer to use pepper spray to break up the fight.

"Looking at the large crowd, it was in his best interest in his best decision that he use the pepper spray," Young said. "It did get the desired result: people stopped fighting."

Young said police didn't know of any prior bad blood between these teams.

"No known rivalry," he said. "There was no indication that at that game Friday night, there would be any type of serious issue."

According to the Nevada Interscholastic Activities Association or NIAA, there was a lot of tension throughout the game and several ejections, mainly Canyon Springs players. However, it's unknown who's to blame.

"It looked like both teams had cleared their benches," Young.

That's a problem because the NIAA, which governs high school sports, does not allow bench clearings without sanctions.

NIAA officials said they are sifting through videos and gathering witness statements and that punishment is likely coming.

Police said there were no arrests and no one was detained on Friday night.

Young added that in order to pursue charges, they'd need to have victims come forward. As of Monday afternoon, no one has come forward.

