Carport fire damages Las Vegas home

A carport fire caused $40,000 worth of damage Tuesday morning.

Firefighters responded to the incident at 12:15 a.m. in the 2000 block of South 15th Street, near St. Louis Avenue and Maryland Parkway.

Arriving firefighters found a carport on fire. They were able to bring it under control in less than five minutes. Most of the fire was under the carport but it did extend into a bedroom of the house that was against the carport.

A number of people were displaced in the fire and the family requested assistance, the department said. There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.