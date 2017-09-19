Woman shot in the chest near Sunrise Hospital

A woman was shot in the left breast by two suspects while in her apartment Monday near Sunrise Hospital.

Las Vegas Metro police said the shooting occurred at the Casa Vegas Condo Complex 1405 Vegas Valley Drive, near Maryland Parkway around 10 p.m.

According to Lt. Gordon, two women in their 20's jumped into the patio of the unit. They shot at the victim through the open sliding door.

The victim was struck in the left breast area, police said. She was transported to the hospital where she remains in stable condition and is expected to survive.

The victim's adult son and husband were also in the home at the time of the shooting, according to police.

A description of the shooting suspects was not immediately available. Police have not said if the two women are in custody.

