Betting losers could get refund after Canelo-GGG boxing match

Canelo Alvarez took on Triple G Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena. The fight ended in a draw, which is unexpected in boxing. Now some local sports books like South Point are losing money on the bets.

"We just paid the money on the draw and refunded every other bet that we took on the fight," said odds maker Jimmy Vaccaro.

Vaccaro told FOX5 if you bet on either Canelo or Triple G to win, you could get your money back by showing your ticket.

"If you come in December and say, 'hey Jim we still have this draw ticket or this other ticket on the fight,' we will refund your money for you," he added.

