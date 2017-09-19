Man struck by vehicle suffers critical injuries in central Valley

Metro police closed travel lanes on Maryland Parkway after a man was hit by a vehicle (LVACS).

Police said a man crossing the street in central Las Vegas was struck by a vehicle Monday afternoon.

Metro officers responded to a auto versus pedestrian crash at 6:10 p.m. on 2530 Maryland Parkway, near Sahara Avenue.

Lt. David Gordon said the man crossed Sahara from the north side to the south side when he was struck by a 2003 Nissan 4-door traveling eastbound on on Sahara Avenue.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Travel lanes on Maryland Parkway are restricted to traffic.

