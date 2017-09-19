Woman dies in crash on Eastern and Reno Avenues - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Woman dies in crash on Eastern and Reno Avenues

A woman died in a crash at Eastern and Reno Avenues Monday night, according to Metro Police. 

She was heading north on Eastern Avenue when she crossed the center line and the southbound lanes and hit a water valve on the west side of the street, police said.

She was taken to a hospital where we was pronounced dead. She may have "experienced a medical episode" before the crash, Metro said.

