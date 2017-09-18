Baby Ayden continues cancer fight in Arizona

Three weeks after we introduced you to Ayden Brown, the three-year-old boy fighting cancer, we asked his mother Lindsey Licari for an update.

"It's not looking good for Ayden," Lindsey said over Facetime.

Ayden, and his mother are currently in Phoenix looking for new treatments for Ayden. Since we last spoke to them, Ayden's prognosis has gotten worse.

"His whole left side has filled with tumors. His left lung has collapsed and he's breathing with one lung," Lindsey said.

FOX5 first interviewed Ayden and his mom, when she was trying to raise money for her son. After FOX5 aired the story, their gofundme page had more than $150,000. Lindsey had hoped to take Ayden to Germany for a new treatment not available in the United States.

"I don't think he's healthy enough to make the trip, I just don't think Germany is an option right now," she said.

Even with the new prognosis, Ayden seems to be doing better. The last time we saw Ayden, he had stopped walking, sitting up and stopped eating. The medications he was taking also kept him asleep for most of the day.

"He has a feeding tube now so he's eating, and if you look at him he's sitting up. God is working," Lindsey said.

Ayden's mom says no matter what she will keep fighting for her son, but says she has asked doctors to be honest with her.

"The radiologist was honest with me and told me, 'I don't think radiation or surgery will be an answer for Ayden'," Lindsey said.

Even though Ayden is hurting, it's not his pain he's worried about.

"I was crying and Ayden pats me on the back and says 'sh sh sh', he comforts me just like I do to him," Lindsey said through tears.

Ayden's mom says right now he's waiting for another round of chemo, they're hoping tumors can be shrunk and then maybe removed. They plan to stay in Arizona for the foreseeable future.

Lindsey says it's Ayden who keeps her strong, and says he's strong, strong enough to even have a fight with God.

"He told me the other day 'I told God, I'm staying with my mother'," she added.

