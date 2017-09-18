Las Vegas named top fun city in the U.S. - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Las Vegas named top fun city in the U.S.

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
Welcome to Las Vegas sign in an undated image. (File) Welcome to Las Vegas sign in an undated image. (File)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Everyone one knows the saying, 'What happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas.' That could be the reason why Sin City was named number one a list of the most fun cities in the U.S.

Wallet Hub considered the largest 150 American cities using 58 key metrics including business hours for breweries, movie ticket costs and fitness clubs.

Las Vegas beat the rest by a landslide in nightlife, dance clubs and restaurant categories, rightfully earning the title of the most fun city in the states. 

Here's the list of the other enjoyable cities:

  1. Las Vegas, NV
  2. Orlando, FL
  3. New York, NY
  4. Miami, FL
  5. Portland, OR
  6. Atlanta, GA
  7. San Francisco, CA
  8. New Orleans, LA
  9. Chicago, IL
  10. San Diego, CA
  11. Denver, CO
  12. Los Angeles, CA
  13. Cincinnati, OH
  14. St. Louis, MO
  15. Tampa, FL
  16. Philadelphia, PA
  17. Washington, DC
  18. Austin, TX
  19. Houston, TX
  20. Seattle, WA 

Now is the time to plan a trip to the Las Vegas Strip!

