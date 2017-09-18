Golden Knights owner says TV black outs will be resolved

Vegas Golden Knights players and coaches have been on the ice and in the arena for weeks now, but one person who had not is owner Bill Foley. (FOX5)

Vegas Golden Knights players and coaches have been on the ice and in the arena for weeks now, but one person who had not is owner Bill Foley. He's been out of town the past couple months and Monday marked the first time he saw with his own two eyes City National Arena. He said it's better than he could have ever expected.

"Just like 'Wow, here's a 140,000 square foot building that didn't exist ten months ago," Golden Knights owner Bill Foley said. "The Vegas Golden Knights are homegrown and home bred. We are the Vegas team," Foley said.

Before his speech, Foley couldn't help but talk about his team’s historic weekend.

"How about that victory last night? Not bad, huh? We won't win em all, but 9-4 is a pretty good score," he said. "We were trying to make sure we didn't get blown out when we sent those guys up there. George sent enough veterans to be competitive, that was the goal: to be competitive. But we really have some good players: good, young players that are going to evolve and develop over the next two, three years."

Bill Foley also acknowledged the elephant in the arena: the fact that most fans were not able to see the franchise’s first preseason contest because the game was blacked out locally.

"Needs to get it fixed, I was blacked out, I couldn't see the replay. I got in about 5:00 and I think it came back on at 8:00 and got blacked out. So they're going to fix that," Foley said.

The Golden Knights front office staff said they're confident this issue will be resolved before the team’s first regular season game on Oct. 6.

"We've got several weeks, and if you watch these processes play out, they just take a little bit of time and we're very patient and confident we'll have success," Golden Knights President, Kerry Bubolz said.

