Henderson gets federal grant to help homeless, low income families

Henderson gets federal grant to help homeless, low income families

Posted: Updated:
Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller. (AP Photo) Nevada Republican Sen. Dean Heller. (AP Photo)
HENDERSON, NV (FOX5) -

Henderson is one of three Nevada communities getting a total of $5.5 million in federal housing grants, according to the office of Sen. Dean Heller (R). 

The U.S. Dept. of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) is issuing grants to Henderson, Reno and Sparks. Those grants include the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to "develop viable urban communities,"  and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) to offer more affordable housing for low and very low-income families. They also include the Emergency Solution Grants (ESG), to help people living on the street, Heller's office said. 

"Fighting homelessness and building strong communities are priorities all Nevadans share, which is why I welcome the Department of Housing and Urban Development's grant awards. By assisting with the development of local neighborhoods and emergency shelters, these grants will go a long way for families and individuals who need help the most," Heller is quoted saying in the release. "I thank Secretary Carson and the department for recognizing the need for more affordable housing in the Silver State and how it could impact Nevadans' ability to secure jobs, stability, and ultimately success." 

Heller is a member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, & Urban Affairs, which has jurisdiction over public and private housing and urban development.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

