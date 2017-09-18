NHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing into guardrail

The side of a Nevada Highway Patrol vehicle shown in an undated image. (File)

A Las Vegas man died after losing control of his motorcycle and crashing into a guardrail on September 16, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

NHP's preliminary investigation said the man was traveling westbound on SR160 near Pahrump on a maroon 2006 Harley Davidson bike when he lost control.

The rider entered the north paved shoulder as the roadway curved causing him to strike the guardrail fence. He was ejected from the motorcycle as a result of the crash.

The rider, later identified as 59-year-old William Hoach, was pronounced dead at the scene.

NHP Southern Command said this is the 10th motorcycle fatality for 2017.

