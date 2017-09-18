Man arrested in NLV sword attack

A 39-year-old man was arrested for attacking another man with a sword in North Las Vegas earlier this month, according to North Las Vegas Police.

Officers were called to the 4700 block of North Rancho Drive on a report of a battered 33-year-old man with critical injuries. He was rushed to UMC Trauma for treatment, according to NLVPD.

Police said an argument between the two men happened at the 3400 block of Verde Way where the suspect, James McCanna pulled out a sword and hit the other man several time. McCanna fled the scene before police arrived, police said.

On Saturday, Sept.16, 2017, officers found McCanna near Centennial Parkway and Revere Drive. He was taken into custody on charges of battery with use of a deadly weapon, mayhem with a deadly weapon and grand larceny auto, NLVPD said.

Copyright 2017 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.