Police: Domestic battery suspect barricaded in southwest Valley

Written by Jennifer Hurtado
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

Las Vegas Metro police said a man barricaded himself in a apartment unit after a victim contacted police Monday morning. 

Officers originally responded to a domestic incident call on the 8700 block of West Patrick Lane, near South Durango Drive, according to Lt. Aden Ocampo. On arrival at 11:39 a.m., the victim told police that the suspect had struck them and pointed a gun in their direction before fleeing, police said. 

The suspect refused to follow officer's commands to exit the apartment unit. 

Officers proceeded to set up a perimeter and evacuate nearby neighbors as a precaution, according to Lt. Ocampo.

Police confirmed the residence was being cleared shortly after 3 p.m., but could not say if the suspect was in custody at this time. 

