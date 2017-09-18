Police: Domestic battery suspect barricaded in southwest Valley

Las Vegas Metro police said a man barricaded himself in a apartment unit after a victim contacted police Monday morning.

Officers originally responded to a domestic incident call on the 8700 block of West Patrick Lane, near South Durango Drive, according to Lt. Aden Ocampo. On arrival at 11:39 a.m., the victim told police that the suspect had struck them and pointed a gun in their direction before fleeing, police said.

The suspect refused to follow officer's commands to exit the apartment unit.

Officers proceeded to set up a perimeter and evacuate nearby neighbors as a precaution, according to Lt. Ocampo.

Police confirmed the residence was being cleared shortly after 3 p.m., but could not say if the suspect was in custody at this time.

