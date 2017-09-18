CCSD to close program for non-traditional students

The emblem for the Clark County School District is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

The Clark County School District confirmed a day program for students who chose a non-traditional route to graduation will be shutting down.

A spokesperson for the district said Burk Horizon High School will close on Oct. 13.

According to the district’s website, the program provides “a unique academic setting for students who desire a non-traditional program, including those who have already dropped out and are under 21 years of age.” The program operates during the day or the evening.

The spokesperson said the evening program, Burk Sunset, will remain open.

Eighty-nine students were impacted by the closure. The district said it will work with the students to create a path for graduation.

The options to complete credits may be to attend Burk Sunset, a comprehensive high school, take online courses through Nevada Learning Academy or a combination of those choices.

The spokesperson for the school district said the decision to close the program is the result of a Sept. 14 school board meeting, where budget cuts were approved.

Another school board meeting is scheduled for Sept. 28th. More cuts are expected during that meeting.

