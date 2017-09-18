Man arrested for arson after fire was set at Las Vegas home - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Man arrested for arson after fire was set at Las Vegas home

Duane Smith (Source: LVFR) Duane Smith (Source: LVFR)
Las Vegas Fire and Rescue Arson Investigators arrested a man Saturday for arson. 

According to the department, firefighters responded to a possible medical call at a home on Woven Sands Street near Durango Drive and U.S. 95 at 11:34 a.m. Arriving firefighters did not find a medical response, they did find what appeared to be where a fire was set in the home. Arson investigators responded to the incident and spoke to Duane Smith, 25, who was at the home. 

After investigators spoke to Smith, they arrested and charged him with one count of arson in the first degree. 

He is being held at the Clark County Detention Center. 

The incident remains under investigation. 

Further details have not been released. 

