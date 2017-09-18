Nevada attorney general charges 24 in staged accident scheme

Julio Caesar Gonzalez and 23 other defendants were indicted for an auto accident scheme. (LVMPD)

The Nevada attorney general announced 24 people were charged in connection with a staged accident ring.

Last week, a grand jury returned a 68 felony indictment against the suspects for their roles in filing 23 fraudulent insurance claims related to the scheme.

The attorney general's office said the suspects conspired to stage at least 19 car crashes and four thefts to fraudulently obtain insurance benefits between Sept. 2014 and May 2017. Each suspect played a different role in the scheme. Some provided the vehicle used to stage the crash, some drove the vehicles used in the crash, some participated as a passenger, and others falsely claimed to be the driver or passenger to maximize payout.

A district court judge issued 17 arrest warrants along with five summons for the defendants. Two of the defendants were already in custody at the time of the indictment. Authorities arrested 10 defendants on Friday and Monday.

The charges include racketeering, racketeering conspiracy, multiple transactions including fraud or deceit in the course of an enterprise or occupation, battery with a deadly weapon, insurance fraud, theft and attempted theft.

Attorney General Adam Laxalt said this indictment sends a clear message of deterrence to fraudsters. Adding, "Unlike most fraud schemes which pose an economic danger to potential victims, the alleged conduct put the lives of those on Nevada's roadways at risk for illicit profit."

