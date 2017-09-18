Plane bound for Denver returns to McCarran Airport - FOX5 Vegas - KVVU

Plane bound for Denver returns to McCarran Airport

A tower at McCarran International Airport appears in this undated file photo. (File/FOX5) A tower at McCarran International Airport appears in this undated file photo. (File/FOX5)
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -

A plane bound for Denver after reports of the smell of smoke in the cockpit, according to a spokesperson for McCarran Airport. 

The spokesperson said the Southwest flight with 181 people on board landed safely at 10:17 a.m. 

The fire department responded and gave the "all clear" at 10:26 a.m. 

The spokesperson did not know the cause of the incident. 

Further details were not released. 

